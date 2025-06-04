June 4, 2025
National News

Banks On Visa Overstays

by David Scheie0
(Supplied/Congressman Jim Banks)

NATIONWIDE, (WOWO) — Banks says both the Boulder terrorist and the 9/11 hijackers overstayed their visas… and his bill cracks down on that threat with criminal penalties.”

First-time offenders could face up to six months in jail, with repeat violators facing up to two years.

Civil fines for overstays would increase to $500 to $1,000, doubling for repeat offenders.

With the Colorado fireboming fresh on everybody’s mind, the bill is expected to draw significant attention as it moves through Congress.

