Crash Injures Officers

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — Two Noblesville police officers and two other people were hurt Tuesday night in a crash near the Indiana State Fairgrounds, where officers had just finished working security for Noblesville High School’s graduation.

It happened around 9:45 p.m. along Fall Creek Parkway North Drive. According to Indianapolis police, a driver heading south didn’t stop at a red light. That car sideswiped one vehicle, then hit another. The second car was pushed forward and crashed into two marked Noblesville police cars as the officers were turning out of the fairgrounds.

Police believe the officers had the green light.

The driver who caused the crash had to be pulled from their car and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. A person in one of the other cars was also hospitalized but is expected to recover. The Noblesville officers were treated for minor injuries.

Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen called it the phone call every mayor dreads. “Our officers willingly put themselves in harm’s way every day to serve and protect our community,” he said. “I’m relieved to hear that both officers are doing well and are on the path to recovery.”

Jensen also thanked first responders and hospital staff for their quick work and added, “The safety of our officers and community members remains our top priority.”

Police said no students from the graduation ceremony were involved. The crash remains under investigation.