Rokita Redman Appeal

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WOWO) — The legal dispute between Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita and St. Joseph County Sheriff Bill Redman is ongoing.

Earlier this year, Rokita filed a lawsuit claiming the sheriff’s office did not cooperate with federal immigration requests — specifically, that it failed to hold certain people when asked to by ICE.

“It’s unfortunate that taxpayers were forced to pay for this legal circus. What’s also unfortunate are the comments made by local elected officials trying to use this moment to create fear and division within our community,” said Blake Lanning, assistant chief deputy attorney general.

On October 17, a judge dismissed the case. Rokita’s office has since appealed the ruling, arguing the court made legal errors.

“A single decision by a single trial court judge in the state is not going to deter the Attorney General’s Office from enforcing Indiana’s ban on sanctuary policies and protecting public safety,” Lanning said.

Sheriff Redman has maintained that his department followed the law and has declined further comment.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, nine undocumented immigrants with criminal records were released from the county jail despite ICE requests for detainment.

Despite the dismissal, Rokita’s team says they’re confident about the appeal, noting the office’s 95% win rate in appellate cases.

“That’s a very impressive win rate that I don’t think any other law firm in the state could measure up to,” Lanning said. “And we’re confident that we’re going to add to that record with this appeal.”

Lanning said the case is not politically motivated but focused on public safety. He added that the Attorney General’s Office is prepared to take the case to the Indiana Supreme Court if necessary.