Rokita Vs Universities

INDIANA, (WOWO) — Attorney General Todd Rokita has intensified investigations into discrimination at the University of Notre Dame and Butler University by issuing civil investigative demands.

Rokita emphasized the importance of equality and stated that further action may be taken based on the universities’ responses.

The investigations come in the wake of a U.S. Supreme Court decision that struck down affirmative action in college admissions, leading to broader challenges to diversity programs in higher education.