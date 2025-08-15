ACPL Celebrates Milestone: 50,000 Books Mailed 

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The Allen County Public Library (ACPL) is proud to announce a major milestone in its partnership with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library: more than 50,000 books have now been mailed directly to the homes of young children across Allen County – at no cost to their families.

Since launching the program locally in October of 2024, the program has worked to provide families with free, high-quality, age-appropriate books each month for children from birth to age five—laying a strong foundation for early literacy and lifelong learning. Reaching the 50,000-book mark highlights the community’s enthusiastic response and the program’s growing impact. As of August, 52,909 books have been mailed, and 7,739 children have been served. This represents 29 percent of eligible Allen County children.

“This milestone represents thousands of stories read, imaginations sparked, and bonds strengthened between children and caregivers,” said Susan P. Baier, ACPL Director. “When we give a child a book, we immediately begin increasing that child’s likelihood of economic and academic success. When we’re delivering books to the homes of nearly 1/3 of our county’s young children – we’re not just talking about individual success – we’re investing in our community’s success.”

The program, created by country music legend and literacy advocate Dolly Parton in 1995, has delivered more than 250 million books to children worldwide. The ACPL Foundation brought the initiative to Allen County with the goal of improving kindergarten readiness and encouraging a love of reading from the very beginning of a child’s life.

Funding for the Imagination Library of Allen County is provided by local donations and a funding match from the State of Indiana. Earlier this year, the State match was removed from the Indiana state budget, but First Lady Maureen Braun is currently leading a statewide private philanthropy campaign to fund the state match for the future.

Enrollment in the Imagination Library is free for families residing in Allen County. Once registered, children receive a brand-new book by mail each month until their fifth birthday. To learn more or support the Imagination Library, visit //acpl.info/imaginationlibrary.