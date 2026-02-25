Rubber Asphalt and Self-Healing Concrete Debut in Michigan

DETROIT, MI (WOWO) Engineers and transportation officials across Michigan are developing new technologies aimed at reducing potholes and improving long-term road durability.

At Ferris State University, instructors are leading certification courses focused on aggregate inspection for projects funded by the Michigan Department of Transportation. The testing process evaluates stone and concrete blends to determine which materials perform best under Michigan’s freeze-thaw cycles and harsh weather conditions. Researchers say tracking data from these material tests helps improve pavement durability over time.

The County Road Association of Michigan recently launched a Local Road Research Program to study methods of extending pavement life. According to WXYZ, one technology under review is rubberized asphalt, which incorporates recycled tire materials into road surfaces.

In August, the Washtenaw County Road Commission used rubber asphalt for the first time on a one-mile stretch of roadway. The project was funded in part by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy and developed in partnership with Michigan Technological University.

Civil engineering researchers say rubberized asphalt increases elasticity, which may reduce cracking and pothole formation. Meanwhile, at Michigan State University, researchers have installed test slabs of self-heating and self-healing bendable concrete on campus. Data collected from the slabs will help determine whether the material can be used more broadly to strengthen infrastructure statewide.

Transportation officials say the combination of improved material testing, recycled components, and advanced concrete technology could help extend road life and reduce maintenance costs across Michigan.