Michigan Schools Turn to Virtual Special Ed Therapists

LANSING, MI (WOWO) Staff shortages are prompting some Michigan school districts to rely on virtual speech pathologists and social workers to deliver special education services, according to reporting from Bridge Michigan.

In Eastpointe Community Schools, Superintendent Christina A. Gibson said the district currently uses four virtual speech providers and two in-person therapists to serve 149 students who receive speech services, including 37 pre-kindergarten students. Gibson said in-person services are preferred but competition for speech professionals is intense nationwide, limiting hiring options.

Ann Arbor Public Schools is also using a virtual speech therapist at Dicken Elementary after an in-person provider resigned. District officials described the arrangement as temporary and said students’ individualized education program goals, service frequency, and minutes remain unchanged.

The Michigan Department of Education said decisions about whether services are delivered virtually or in person are made at the local level through each student’s individualized education program. The department does not track how many special education positions are currently filled by virtual contractors.

According to the report, there are 215,449 Michigan students with individualized education programs this school year, a 1.8 percent increase from the previous year. A statewide special education task force recently listed more than 250 job openings for speech pathologists in Michigan public schools.

Education workforce researchers say special education positions experience higher vacancy and turnover rates than other teaching fields. While virtual services can help maintain compliance with federal requirements, some educators and parents say certain students benefit more from face-to-face interaction.

District leaders say they continue exploring long-term solutions, including recruitment incentives and policy changes, as they work to maintain services for students with disabilities during ongoing staffing shortages.