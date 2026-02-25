Calls Grow to Remove Les Wexner Name from Ohio State Buildings

COLUMBUS, OH (WOWO) Nearly 300 requests have been submitted to Ohio State University seeking removal of billionaire donor Les Wexner’s name from campus buildings following renewed scrutiny of his past ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

University spokesperson Ben Johnson said approximately 295 requests had been received through the school’s naming review procedure as of February 18. Most were filed after the U.S. Department of Justice released additional investigative files related to Epstein.

Wexner, founder of L Brands, was identified in a 2019 FBI document as an alleged co-conspirator of Jeffrey Epstein, though the same document noted there was “limited evidence of his involvement.” Wexner has denied wrongdoing and said he was unaware of Epstein’s crimes. He has not been indicted or arrested.

Ohio State President Ted Carter said in a recent interview that the university would follow its established review process and noted Wexner has never been charged with a crime according to the Ohio Capital Journal.

Wexner’s name appears on multiple campus facilities, including the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, which was renamed in 2012. It is also on the Les Wexner Football Complex at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. The Wexner Center for the Arts is named after Wexner’s father, Harry Wexner.

Democratic state Sen. Bill DeMora has formally requested the university remove Wexner’s name from campus buildings. The Ohio Nurses Association has also called for removal, arguing institutions should reconsider honoring individuals connected to Epstein.

Ohio State adopted a formal naming review procedure in 2022. The multi-step process includes review by a standing advisory committee, the provost, the university president and ultimately the Board of Trustees, which has final authority over naming decisions.

University officials say all requests remain under review.