Rubio Says Iran War Could End In ‘Weeks, Not Months’ As US Avoids Ground Troops

(FOX NEWS) — Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Friday the U.S. expects its war against Iran to conclude in a matter of “weeks, not months,” arguing American forces are already ahead of schedule in achieving key objectives.

Speaking to reporters after meetings with G7 foreign ministers in France, Rubio said the U.S. has made significant progress in degrading Iran’s military capabilities, including its missile and drone programs, as well as its navy and air force, according to Reuters.

“We are ahead of schedule on most of them, and we can achieve them without any ground troops,” Rubio said.

His comments come as the Pentagon weighs additional troop deployments to the region, including up to 10,000 more forces, though Rubio said those moves are intended to give President Donald Trump flexibility if conditions change, Reuters reported.

“The president has to be prepared for multiple contingencies,” Rubio said.