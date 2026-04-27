April 27, 2026
Indiana News

Greensburg Man Shot

by Network Indiana0
(WOWO News)

GREENSBURG, Ind. (WOWO) — One person was shot at a home in Greensburg Monday morning, according to the Greensburg Police Department.

At around 4 a.m., police got to the home on East North Street, near Greensburg Community High School and East Montgomery Road. Investigators say another man came to the victim’s home, got into an argument with him, and fired his weapon.

The victim was taken to a hospital.

Greensburg Police say there is no known threat to the community at this time, but they urge anyone with information to give them a call at 812-663-3131.

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