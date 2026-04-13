Swalwell Faces House Ethics Probe Over Alleged Sexual Misconduct As Expulsion Threat Looms

(FOX NEWS) — Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., an embattled lawmaker facing a potential expulsion threat, is the target of an investigation by the House Ethics Committee, the panel announced Monday.

At least four women have accused the California Democrat of sexual misconduct, according to multiple reports. The House panel said it is investigating “allegations that he may have engaged in sexual misconduct toward an employee working under his supervision.”

The panel added that “the mere fact that it is investigating these allegations, and publicly disclosing its review, does not itself indicate that any violation has occurred.”

Swalwell has denied any wrongdoing and pledged to correct what he has referred to as “false” allegations.

The San Francisco Chronicle first reported on an allegation Friday that Swalwell sexually assaulted a former staffer on two separate occasions while she was intoxicated and could not consent. The Manhattan District Attorney’s office has opened a criminal investigation into at least one incident that allegedly occurred in New York City.

The ethics committee announcement comes after Swalwell suspended his gubernatorial campaign Sunday night amid widespread backlash from influential Democrats who nearly unanimously called on him to exit the race.

Every congressional Democrat who endorsed Swalwell has withdrawn their endorsement, and his campaign also lost the backing of several major unions in the Golden State.

Prior to the torrent of sexual misconduct allegations, Swalwell had been a leading contender to succeed Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., and appeared to be gaining momentum in the race.

More than 50 former congressional and campaign staffers for Swalwell called on their former boss to drop out of the governor’s race and resign from the House in a public letter released Sunday.

“We stand unequivocally with our colleague, who showed extraordinary courage in coming forward to share her truth. We believe her,” the letter read in part.

Still, the seven-term lawmaker has given no indication that he will resign from the House prior to the end of his term in January 2027.

Swalwell is also under investigation for allegedly violating federal immigration laws by hiring a Brazilian nanny who lacked authorization to work in the United States.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., has vowed to introduce a resolution this week expelling Swalwell if he does not voluntarily step aside. Some prominent Democrats, including Reps. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., and Teresa Leger Fernandez, D-N.M., have said they will support the expulsion measure.

At least three California Democrats — Reps. Ro Khanna, Sim Liccardo and Jared Huffman — have urged Swalwell to resign or said they would support expulsion.

“I’ve seen enough. With his nuanced statement aimed at defending likely criminal charges, Swalwell all but admits a per se abuse of power under House ethics rules: sex with a subordinate,” Huffman wrote on social media Sunday. “He must now drop out of the Governor’s race and resign from Congress.”

“Rep. Tony Gonzales, who admitted to the same violation, should also resign,” Huffman added. “If they don’t, I will support voting to expel both of them.”

Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, who is under investigation by the House Ethics Committee, has acknowledged an affair with a former staffer and suspended his re-election campaign. The aide later died by setting herself on fire.

A spokesperson for Swalwell did not immediately respond to a request for comment.