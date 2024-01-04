SACS addresses social media post with student in blackface

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Our partners in news at 21Alive report that Southwest Allen County Schools sent an email to parents Thursday regarding a social media post involving a middle school student in blackface.

SACS Families and Caregivers,

Southwest Allen County Schools has been made aware of a social media post created while school was on holiday break that we, and members of the community, will find offensive involving two middle school students. This image does not represent the behavior we expect of students or our community. We have been in contact with the families of students in the social media post and continue to monitor the incident.

It’s important to recognize that images like these, whether intentionally racist or not, contribute to the perpetuation of distrust and hinder a community of belonging. Such posts are at odds with the principles upheld by Southwest Allen County Schools, where our commitment is to foster a safe, supportive, and inclusive environment for everyone.