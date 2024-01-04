SACS addresses social media post with student in blackface

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Our partners in news at 21Alive report that Southwest Allen County Schools sent an email to parents Thursday regarding a social media post involving a middle school student in blackface.
Read the statement below:
SACS Families and Caregivers,
Southwest Allen County Schools has been made aware of a social media post created while school was on holiday break that we, and members of the community, will find offensive involving two middle school students. This image does not represent the behavior we expect of students or our community. We have been in contact with the families of students in the social media post and continue to monitor the incident.
It’s important to recognize that images like these, whether intentionally racist or not, contribute to the perpetuation of distrust and hinder a community of belonging. Such posts are at odds with the principles upheld by Southwest Allen County Schools, where our commitment is to foster a safe, supportive, and inclusive environment for everyone.
Addressing behavior and/or social media posts that are offensive requires a collective effort, and we can only achieve that by working together. We encourage parents to take this opportunity to have conversations with their children, regardless of their age, emphasizing that the use of slurs or derogatory language or imagery targeting a student’s ethnic or racial background, sexual orientation, religious beliefs, or disability are not acceptable.
Moreover, engage your students in discussions about their social media usage—what platforms they use, how they utilize them, and the content they follow or watch. Encourage an awareness that promotes responsible and respectful online behavior, as well as an understanding that internet posts such as this can have ramifications that follow students for the rest of their lives.