Fort Wayne man sentenced to 15 years on drug, gun charges

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) –A Fort Wayne man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison on multiple drug and gun charges.

35-year-old Kevieun Lewis pled guilty Thursday to possessing with intent to deliver fentanyl and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

His prison sentence will be followed by five years of supervised release.

According to documents in the case, on March 29, 2023, a search warrant was executed at Lewis’s residence after controlled buys of fentanyl were conducted.

During the search, officers found numerous baggies containing fentanyl, cocaine, MDMA, and marijuana. Officers also located digital scales, a firearm, ammunition, and a substantial amount of U.S. currency.

Lewis has six prior adult felony convictions.