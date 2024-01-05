Former V.P. and Indiana Governor In Israel Showing Support For Efforts In Combating Hamas

SDEROT, Israel — Former Vice President and Indiana Governor Mike Pence is currently in Israel, showing his support for the country’s efforts against Hamas.

He Tweeted Thursday that he wanted to see “first hand [sic] the aftermath of the Hamas terrorist attack of October 7th.”

Later in that post, he added, “I told every Israeli I met, the American people are with you [sic] and we will stay with you until Hamas is destroyed.”

During this trip, he and others – including CEO Matt Brooks with the Republican Jewish Coalition – have already stopped “at the site of the Re’im Music Festival massacre,” Kfar Aza, the Barzilai Medical Center, and more.

Both Pence and Brooks have made it clear that they believe Israel is right in its efforts to “destroy” Hamas. In one Tweet, Pence wrote that Hamas has left Israel “no choice but to hunt down and destroy” them.

The most recent fighting between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas began on Oct. 7th, 2023, when militants took the country by surprise. Since then, thousands of Israelis and Palestinians have been killed, injured, and/or captured.

Clashes between the regions are not unusual. But, this round of fighting has become increasingly political, with some nations criticizing Israel’s response and calling for a ceasefire.

Many U.S. Republican leaders advocate supporting Israel in its efforts, but others think innocent Palestinians are being needlessly killed.

And, following the recent bombings during a commemoration ceremony in Iran, concerns have only mounted.

Some have voiced concerns that seemingly unrelated incidents in the Middle East could be blamed on Israel or its allies, forcing the United States to become more involved in military movements.

That being said, the Islamic State has since taken credit for the Wednesday bombings in Iran, which officials now say killed 84 people. Previous reports had listed the death counts at 103 and 95.