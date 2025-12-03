Butane Stove Explosion Reports

Washington, D.C. (WOWO) The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued a nationwide recall for the Ozark Trail Tabletop One-Burner Butane Camping Stove following multiple reports of safety hazards.

According to the agency, the recall was initiated after 26 reports of the stoves exploding or catching fire. Sixteen of those incidents included injuries, such as second-degree burns. No fatalities have been reported.

The recall applies to model number BG2247A1, which is printed on a gray label inside the fuel compartment. The recalled stoves are dark green and display an orange Ozark Trail logo on the front.

The products were sold at Walmart stores across the United States, as well as on Walmart’s website, from March 2023 through October 2025. Prices ranged from $8 to $45.

Consumers who own the recalled stove should stop using it immediately. Walmart is offering customers a full refund upon return of the product.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission is advising anyone with questions to contact Walmart customer service or visit the agency’s recall website for additional guidance.