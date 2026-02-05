Savannah Guthrie, Siblings Plead for Information in Disappearance of Their Mother as Arizona Investigators Cite Signs of a Crime

TUCSON, Ariz. (WOWO) — NBC “Today” co-host Savannah Guthrie and her siblings made an emotional public plea for their missing mother, urging anyone who may have abducted the 84-year-old woman to come forward as Arizona authorities say evidence suggests a crime and reports of a possible ransom demand have surfaced.

In a video posted to Instagram this week, Guthrie thanked supporters for their prayers before describing her mother, Nancy Guthrie, as the heart of their family and appealing directly for contact.

“Our mom is a kind, faithful, loyal, fiercely loving woman of goodness and light,” Guthrie said. “She’s funny, spunky. She has grandchildren that adore her. She loves fun and adventure. She is full of kindness and knowledge.”

Guthrie emphasized her mother’s fragile health, saying Nancy Guthrie urgently needs medication to survive.

“Our mom is our heart and our home,” she said. “Her health is fragile. She is without any medicine. She needs it to survive. She needs not to suffer.”

Guthrie acknowledged media reports about a possible ransom letter and said the family is prepared to communicate but needs certainty.

“We are ready to talk,” she said. “But we need to know without a doubt that she is alive and that you have her. We want to hear from you, and we are ready to listen.”

Savannah Guthrie’s sister, Annie Guthrie, also spoke through tears, appealing directly to their mother.

“We’re just normal human people who need our mom,” she said. “Momma, if you’re listening, we need you to come home. We miss you.”

Savannah Guthrie later addressed her mother directly, offering words of faith and reassurance as the family waits for answers.

“We will not rest until we are together again,” she said.

Nancy Guthrie was last seen at her Tucson home around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department. Sheriff Chris Nanos said earlier this week that investigators believe “a crime has been committed,” though officials have not publicly detailed the circumstances of her disappearance.

Authorities said Nancy Guthrie failed to attend her regular Sunday church service, prompting concern from fellow congregants. Family members went to her home later that morning and called 911 around noon after being unable to locate her.

Investigators returned to Nancy Guthrie’s home this week, placing crime scene tape around the property and deploying K-9 units. Deputies were also seen at the nearby home of Annie Guthrie, though officials did not explain the reason for that visit.

The sheriff’s department has confirmed it is aware of reports of a possible ransom demand but has declined to comment on specifics, citing the ongoing investigation. Nanos said detectives are pursuing hundreds of leads and urged the public to continue providing tips.

President Donald Trump said Wednesday night that federal law enforcement resources are being made available to assist in the search.

“I am directing all federal law enforcement to be at the family’s and local law enforcement’s complete disposal,” Trump wrote on social media. “We are deploying all resources to get her mother home safely.”

The White House also issued a statement expressing support for the Guthrie family and urging anyone with information to contact authorities.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is asking anyone with information about Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance to call 911 or contact investigators directly as the search continues.