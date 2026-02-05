Ohio Man Arrested After High-Speed Chase in Marshall County

MARSHALL CO, IND. (WOWO) A thirty-three-year-old Ohio man is facing multiple charges following a high-speed police chase in Marshall County that ended in a crash and arrest.

According to police, officers attempted to stop Kepree Allen for speeding on Monday, but Allen did not stop and fled, leading officers on a pursuit through Marshall County. WSBT reports Allen drove at speeds of up to one-hundred-thirty miles an hour and committed several traffic violations, including driving the wrong way on U.S. 30.

Police say an officer was injured while deploying stop sticks during the pursuit. Investigators say Allen swerved toward an officer but did not strike him.

The chase continued onto State Road 17, where Allen crashed his vehicle at the intersection of State Road 17 and Sycamore Road. Police say Allen then fled on foot but was taken into custody a short time later.

Allen was checked at a local hospital before being booked into the Marshall County Jail. He is facing charges including aggravated battery, resisting law enforcement, operating while intoxicated with a controlled substance, reckless driving and possession of marijuana.