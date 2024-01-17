January 17, 2024
Local News

Savor Fort Wayne Begins Today

by Michael McIntyre0
Photo Supplied - Visit Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO):  A Summit City tradition that is as tasty as they come is officially underway.  Fort Wayne Restaurant Week begins today, better known as “Savor Fort Wayne 2024” which offers various restaurants across the city the chance to showcase some signature items in an effort to allow diners to taste all of what those establishments have to offer. Over 90 restaurants are on the list which are offering three course meals at a value price.

Participating restaurants include:

Acme By Full Circle
Arbor
Banh Mi Barista
Banh Mi Pho Shop
Beer Barrel Pizza & Grill
Biaggi’s
Birdie’s
Bistro Nota
Black Canyon
2Toms Brewing Co. – Brew Two Sixty
Catablu Grille
Chance Bar
Charlie’s Place
The Charlie Horse
Charlow’s Grill
Chop’s Steaks and Seafood
Chop’s Wine Bar
Club Room at the Clyde Theatre
Club Soda
Conner’s Kitchen + Bar
Copper Spoon
Davey’s Delicious Bagels
Don Hall’s Factory
Don Hall’s Old Gas House
Don Hall’s Takaoka
Don Hall’s Tavern
Dunbar’s BBQ
Eddie Merlot’s
el Azteca Mexican Restaurant and
Tequila Bar
Elmo’s Pizza & Subs (7 locations)
Gibli Middle Eastern Fare
Giordano’s – Famous Pizza. Fresh
Italian.
Herculean Meal Prep
The Hoppy Gnome
Junk Ditch Brewing Company
Kanela, Blended Drinks, Coffee, and
Bites
Kekionga Craft Company (2 locations)
Kilwins
The Kitchen and Company
Mad Anthony Brewing Co.
Marquee at the Landing
Mercado
Mitchell’s Venue
Nawa
Nori Asian Fusion Cuisine
O-Cha Thai
Oh Five Scoop Shop
The Oyster Bar
Pasta di Guy
Penny Drip
Pikoso Burrito Co.
Proof°
Rmy’s Restaurant
Ruth’s Chris Steak House
Ryu’s Kitchen
Salvatori’s Italian Eatery (4 locations)
Seoul Garden
Shigs In Pit (3 locations)
Solbird Kitchen & Tap
Steady Eddy’s Station
Summit City Brewerks
Summit Grill Kitchen and Cocktails
Teds Beerhall
Three Fires Pizza
Tolon
Trolley Steaks and Seafood
Ziffles

Learn more at SavorFortWayne.com

Savor Fort Wayne runs from until January 28th.

