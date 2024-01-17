Savor Fort Wayne Begins Today

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Summit City tradition that is as tasty as they come is officially underway. Fort Wayne Restaurant Week begins today, better known as “Savor Fort Wayne 2024” which offers various restaurants across the city the chance to showcase some signature items in an effort to allow diners to taste all of what those establishments have to offer. Over 90 restaurants are on the list which are offering three course meals at a value price.

Participating restaurants include:

Acme By Full Circle Arbor Banh Mi Barista Banh Mi Pho Shop Beer Barrel Pizza & Grill Biaggi’s Birdie’s Bistro Nota Black Canyon 2Toms Brewing Co. – Brew Two Sixty Catablu Grille Chance Bar Charlie’s Place The Charlie Horse Charlow’s Grill Chop’s Steaks and Seafood Chop’s Wine Bar Club Room at the Clyde Theatre Club Soda Conner’s Kitchen + Bar Copper Spoon Davey’s Delicious Bagels Don Hall’s Factory Don Hall’s Old Gas House Don Hall’s Takaoka Don Hall’s Tavern Dunbar’s BBQ Eddie Merlot’s el Azteca Mexican Restaurant and Tequila Bar Elmo’s Pizza & Subs (7 locations) Gibli Middle Eastern Fare Giordano’s – Famous Pizza. Fresh Italian. Herculean Meal Prep The Hoppy Gnome Junk Ditch Brewing Company Kanela, Blended Drinks, Coffee, and Bites Kekionga Craft Company (2 locations) Kilwins The Kitchen and Company Mad Anthony Brewing Co. Marquee at the Landing Mercado Mitchell’s Venue Nawa Nori Asian Fusion Cuisine O-Cha Thai Oh Five Scoop Shop The Oyster Bar Pasta di Guy Penny Drip Pikoso Burrito Co. Proof° Rmy’s Restaurant Ruth’s Chris Steak House Ryu’s Kitchen Salvatori’s Italian Eatery (4 locations) Seoul Garden Shigs In Pit (3 locations) Solbird Kitchen & Tap Steady Eddy’s Station Summit City Brewerks Summit Grill Kitchen and Cocktails Teds Beerhall Three Fires Pizza Tolon Trolley Steaks and Seafood Ziffles

Learn more at SavorFortWayne.com

Savor Fort Wayne runs from until January 28th.