Savor Fort Wayne Begins Today

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Summit City tradition that is as tasty as they come is officially underway. Fort Wayne Restaurant Week begins today, better known as “Savor Fort Wayne 2024” which offers various restaurants across the city the chance to showcase some signature items in an effort to allow diners to taste all of what those establishments have to offer. Over 90 restaurants are on the list which are offering three course meals at a value price.
Participating restaurants include:
Savor Fort Wayne runs from until January 28th.