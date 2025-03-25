Scams Going Around

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — Hendricks County Sheriff Jack Sadler says there has been an increase of telephone scams in his county lately.

“Fraudulent callers continue to conduct scam calls and, in some cases, pose as employees of the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office to deceive locals into making substantial payments under false pretenses. These callers convince residents to give payments by telling them they missed jury duty, have an outstanding warrant, or have an urgent legal matter that must be addressed. After telling them about the fictitious legal problem, residents are then threatened with arrest if they do not make immediate payment, typically using “Green Dot” cards. There has also been an increase in text messages being received advising of unpaid tolls,” said Sadler in a Friday news release.

He says the scammers and be convincing and exploit fear to pressure people into compliance.

“The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office will never call residents to demand payment or threaten arrest for unpaid fines, warrants, or missed court dates. Only scammers insist that you can only pay with gift cards, a payment app, or wire transfer. To lessen the chances of becoming a victim, always verify the authenticity of any call, and don’t hesitate to reach out to your local police department to report suspicious activity. I encourage everyone to remain vigilant and protect their personal information as well as educate family and friends about these scams, which target individuals from all walks of life and age groups,” said Sadler.