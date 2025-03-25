Drug Smuggling In Westville Via Drone

WESTVILLE, Ind. (WOWO) — 29-year-old Eric Patino was charged with dealing in meth, dealing in cocaine or a narcotic drug, and attempted trafficking with an inmate after officials were notified of a drone in the air around the prison.

Patino was spotted emerging from the brush outside the prison before running through an open field and refusing to stop.

The drone was found flying back to where it was launched, and the suspect was captured.

The drone was recovered along with meth, marijuana, fentanyl and cocaine.