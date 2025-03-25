March 25, 2025
Indiana News

Drug Smuggling In Westville Via Drone

by David Scheie0
tilt shift lens photo of mini drone

WESTVILLE, Ind. (WOWO) — 29-year-old Eric Patino was charged with dealing in meth, dealing in cocaine or a narcotic drug, and attempted trafficking with an inmate after officials were notified of a drone in the air around the prison.

Patino was spotted emerging from the brush outside the prison before running through an open field and refusing to stop.

The drone was found flying back to where it was launched, and the suspect was captured.

The drone was recovered along with meth, marijuana, fentanyl and cocaine.

Related posts

Governor Daniels directs flags to be lowered to half-staff

Kayla Blakeslee

Evansville Council Considering New Hotel Plan

Kayla Blakeslee

INDOT Warns of Where Campaign Signs can be Placed

WOWO News

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.