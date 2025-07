FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — From 2014 to 2023, there were 1.5 times more fatalities among pedestrians than occupants of school buses in school bus-related crashes.

During that same time, there were 113 occupants killed in school buses; 48 were drivers, and 65 were passengers.

Most of the people killed in school-bus-related crashes were occupants of other vehicles involved in the crashes.