Secretary Of State Announces Counterfeit Temporary License Plate Scheme  

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales announces that the Secretary of State’s Auto Dealer Services Division played a key role in securing a criminal conviction in Marion County against an individual who was producing and selling fraudulent temporary license plates online.

Kal K. Hall pled guilty to counterfeiting and was sentenced to 545 days of home confinement, to be served following a separate 545-day sentence in the Department of Correction related to another case.

The investigation was led by the Auto Dealer Services Division after investigators uncovered that Mr. Hall was creating fake interim tags on his computer and selling them on Facebook Marketplace for $25 to $50 each. Using a fictitious Facebook profile, investigators successfully purchased one of the fraudulent tags and sent subpoenas to Cash App revealed dozens of similar transactions.

“This conviction sends a clear message: Indiana will not tolerate fraud that undermines the integrity of our vehicle registration system. I am incredibly proud of the work by our Auto Dealer Services Division in protecting Hoosier consumers and ensuring that those who break the law are held accountable,” said Diego Morales, Indiana Secretary of State.

The Secretary of State’s Office worked closely with the Indiana State Police to compile evidence, which ultimately led to criminal charges being filed.