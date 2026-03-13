Semi Blown Over On I-69 Southbound In Huntington County; Drivers Urged To Use Caution

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — Emergency crews responded to a blown-over semi on Interstate 69 southbound in Huntington County, Indiana Friday, causing potential traffic delays in the area.

The crash occurred between mile markers 286 and 287, where authorities say the semi overturned and blocked part of the roadway. First responders arrived on scene and began working to secure the truck and manage traffic flow.

Motorists traveling through the area should expect possible lane restrictions and slower traffic while crews work to clear the scene. Drivers are advised to slow down, move over for emergency vehicles, and remain alert for changing traffic conditions.

Officials are also encouraging drivers to consider alternate routes if possible until the roadway is fully cleared.