High Winds Cause Multiple Semi Crashes, Traffic Slowdowns Around Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Extremely high winds moving through northeast Indiana Friday are causing dangerous driving conditions and multiple crashes involving semi tractor-trailers, according to the Indiana State Police.

Troopers from the Indiana State Police Fort Wayne Post say they are currently responding to several crash scenes across the district after strong wind gusts reportedly blew over multiple semis.

Authorities report traffic slowdowns in several locations, including along Interstate 69 south of Fort Wayne in Huntington County near mile marker 289, just north of Markle.

Additional traffic impacts have been reported on U.S. Route 30 in Allen County near the Ohio state line, as well as on U.S. Route 33 in Noble County south of U.S. Route 6.

Officials warn that strong gusts can make it difficult to control vehicles, especially high-profile vehicles like semis, box trucks, and SUVs.

Drivers are being urged to reduce speeds in windy areas, keep a safe distance from large trucks, remain alert for debris or sudden slowdowns, and avoid unnecessary travel until conditions improve.

Troopers and local emergency responders are continuing to work to clear crash scenes and restore normal traffic flow as quickly and safely as possible.