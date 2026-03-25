Trucking company shut down after deadly Indiana crash

Bekzhan Beishekeev was formally read multiple charges during a hearing Monday, each carrying significant prison time. If convicted, he could face up to 30 years behind bars.

The case stems from a February crash that left four victims dead, drawing attention across the region. Authorities are also reviewing questions related to Beishekeev’s immigration status as the investigation continues.

The other driver involved in the crash, Donald Stipp, was present in court despite recovering from surgery tied to injuries from the incident.

Officials say both the trucking company and the driving school connected to the case have been taken out of service as part of the ongoing investigation.

A pretrial hearing has been scheduled for May 27 as the case moves forward through the court system.