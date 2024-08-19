August 19, 2024
Local News

Semi slams into parked car on I-69, sending man to hospital

by Derek Decker0

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A Louisville man is in the hospital after his car was rear-ended by a semi on I-69 Sunday night.

Just before 10 p.m., DeKalb County police say a semi struck a vehicle that was on the side of the road on northbound I-69 at the 322 mile marker. Deputies arrived on scene and found a man laying on the ground in the right lane. Officers closed the interstate.

The driver of the Subaru, 69-year-old Arthur Stevenson Jr. was taken to a local hospital.

The driver of the semi said the Subaru was partially in the roadway and didn’t have its lights on.

Related posts

Allen County Primary turnout at highest point in over a decade

Darrin Wright

Marilyn Hissong appointed EACS Superintendent

Brooklyne Beatty

Man OK after accidental shooting at Fort Wayne golf course

Darrin Wright

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.