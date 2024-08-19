Semi slams into parked car on I-69, sending man to hospital

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A Louisville man is in the hospital after his car was rear-ended by a semi on I-69 Sunday night.

Just before 10 p.m., DeKalb County police say a semi struck a vehicle that was on the side of the road on northbound I-69 at the 322 mile marker. Deputies arrived on scene and found a man laying on the ground in the right lane. Officers closed the interstate.

The driver of the Subaru, 69-year-old Arthur Stevenson Jr. was taken to a local hospital.

The driver of the semi said the Subaru was partially in the roadway and didn’t have its lights on.