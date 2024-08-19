August 19, 2024
High speed chase through Fort Wayne ends in Ohio

by Derek Decker0

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A man is behind bars after leading police on a high-speed chase through Fort Wayne on Sunday morning.

Police received a suspicious vehicle call on Getz Road just after 7 a.m. Officers arrived and spoke with the individual who had been sleeping, later identified as 24-year-old Gage Maples. As the officer was checking for warrants, Gage jumped into the drivers seat and took off in the vehicle.

Officers were able to use stop sticks on the vehicle around Jefferson Blvd. and Ardmore Ave. That deflated
three of Maples’ tires.

The pursuit continued into downtown Fort Wayne, through the City of New Haven, and into rural Allen County, reaching speeds as high as 80 mph. The vehicle eventually lost all four tires and drove on the rims into Ohio before losing control and sliding into a field.

Maples was taken into custody and faces a felony charge of resisting law enforcement.

