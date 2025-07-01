Senate leader says Trump’s big bill is close to passage

After the Senate slogged through a tense 24-plus hour session, Senate Majority Leader John Thune of South Dakota believes support for President Donald Trump’s big bill of tax breaks and spending cuts has been secured.

It’s a pivotal moment for the Republicans, who have control of Congress and are racing to wrap up work with just days to go before Trump’s self-imposed July 4 deadline. The 940-page “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” as it’s formally titled, has consumed Congress as its shared priority with the president.

Here’s the latest:

Trump says visit by Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu will be ‘great celebration’ of Iran strikes

The Israeli prime minister is set to visit the White House on Monday for talks as Trump also steps up his push on Israel and Hamas to forge a ceasefire and hostage agreement in Gaza.

Trump once again scoffed at questions raised by Democratic lawmakers and others about just how big an impact the operations had in setting back Iran’s nuclear program as demeaning to the U.S. pilots who carried out strikes on three key nuclear facilities.

“We should celebrate these heroes,” Trump said.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio meeting with counterparts from India, Japan and Australia

It comes as the Trump administration seeks to expand its influence in the Indo-Pacific to compete with a rising China amid tensions among the so-called “Quad” grouping over trade and defense issues.

In a joint meeting with his three colleagues, Rubio said the Quad must be a “vehicle for action” that goes beyond statements of intent and stressed that commerce and trade will be critical to ensuring the group’s relevance in the future.

After meeting with the foreign ministers together, Rubio will host the three in separate bilateral meetings followed by a session with several dozen private companies doing business in the region.

Trump’s tariff policies have rankled all three as has his stated desire to reduce U.S. military spending in favor of greater domestic investment in the region while at the same time arguing that countering China remains his administration’s top priority.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says migrants can start arriving at the new facility soon

The governor spoke to reporters alongside President Trump after he disembarked from Air Force One at the airstrip where detainees will be housed.

DeSantis said migrants can be relocated there soon once Trump finishes his tour.

Trump said it could be a model for future detention centers.

“You have a lot of body guards and a lot of cops that are in the form of alligators,” he said. “You don’t have to pay them so much.”

Senate Majority Leader John Thune says he believes a deal is in place to pass Trump’s bill

After more than 24 hours of voting on the floor, however, Thune added that he’s a “realist.”

Other Republicans echoed his sentiment — without sounding overly confident. GOP Sen. Markwayne Mullin said “as of right now” they had the necessary votes.

“I mean, anybody is welcome to change. You know, we’ve been changing by the minute,” said Mullin. He said “it’s been a process, but we’re in good shape.”

GOP Sen. John Hoeven added that he expects Vice President JD Vance “will be our 51st,” indicating that several Republican senators will still vote against the package and Vance will break the tie.

Trump arrives in Florida to visit new immigration detention center

Air Force One touched down at Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport and Trump will tour the facility built in a remote area of the Everglades.

He’s also participating in a roundtable discussion with state and local officials. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump will also take questions from reporters afterward.

Wall Street drifts as Tesla drops and yields rise following economic updates

The S&P 500 was 0.1% lower in morning trading and potentially on track for its first loss in four days. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up by 153 points, or 0.3%, as of 10:15 a.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 0.2% lower.

Tesla tugged on the market as the relationship between its CEO, Elon Musk, and President Trump soured even further. Once allies, the two have clashed recently, and Trump suggested there’s potentially “BIG MONEY TO BE SAVED” by scrutinizing subsidies, contracts or other government spending going to Musk’s companies.

Tesla fell 4.1% and was one of the heaviest weights on the S&P 500. It had already dropped a little more than 21% for the year so far coming into the day, in part because of Musk’s and Trump’s feud.

Despite Trump criticism, Powell says Federal Reserve will ‘wait and see’ before reducing rates

Fed Chair Jerome Powell says the central bank wants to see how the economy responds to Trump’s tariffs before cutting rates, despite the steady stream of criticism from the White House, which wants lower borrowing costs.

Powell repeated his view that U.S. inflation is likely to pick up later this summer, though he acknowledged the timing and magnitude of any price increase from the duties is uncertain. But he said the Fed will stay on hold while it evaluates how the economy evolves.

“As long as the economy is in solid shape, we think the prudent thing to do is to wait and see what those effects might be,” Powell said, referring to the sweeping duties Trump has imposed this year.

On Monday, Trump continued his attacks on Powell for not cutting the Fed’s key rate, which Trump says would save U.S. taxpayers on interest costs on the federal government’s massive debt.

Trump gives questionable advice on running from alligators

The president suggested migrants would need to move in a zigzag fashion to escape from any hungry reptiles if they were trying to escape from a new detention facility in the Florida Everglades.

However, that doesn’t seem to be good advice for anyone who has a close encounter with an alligator. According to a website run by the University of Florida, it’s “a common misconception” that erratic running is the best defense.

“First, it is rare for an alligator to pursue a human because humans are too large to be suitable prey,” the website said. “However, if an alligator does make an aggressive charge, run fast and straight (away from the alligator, of course). They usually do not run very far.”

Trump-Musk feud is heating up again and Tesla shares are tanking

The war of words between billionaire Elon Musk and President Trump over the big bill of tax breaks and spending cuts is heating up again, with Musk claiming he may form a new political party.

The resumption of hostilities between Trump and Musk, also the CEO of SpaceX, is always bad news for investors in Musk’s companies.

Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives says the spat is now a soap opera and warned investors of potential damage ahead.

Shares of Tesla have already tumbled 20% this year as sales erode amid a backlash against Musk and his association with the Trump. They fell another 7% at the opening bell Tuesday.

CISA: Pro-Iranian hackers threaten to release material stolen from Trump insiders

Hackers supporting Iran have threatened to release emails supposedly stolen from people connected to President Trump, according to federal authorities who vowed to track down the hackers.

Marci McCarthy, a spokesperson for the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, called the threat a “smear campaign” intended to discredit Trump and the U.S. government following U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

The threat was first reported Monday by Reuters.

Following the U.S. strikes, pro-Iranian hackers attacked U.S. banks, energy companies and defense contractors but have not caused any significant disruptions. Officials say the threat of attacks continues despite a ceasefire between Iran and Israel.

Trump stumbles climbing the stairs to Air Force One

He was boarding the plane for a flight to Florida to attend the opening of a new detention center for people who are in the country illegally when he stumbled, according to a photographer watching from the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews.

It’s the second time in recent weeks that the Republican president has stumbled on the airplane stairs. He and other Republicans often poked fun at Democrat Joe Biden’s stumbles, and Trump did so in a recent interview with Fox Business.

Speaking of foreign leaders, Trump said, “They respect America again. They laughed at us. They thought we were a joke. You had a president that kept falling down stairs and falling on stages.”

‘I truly don’t know what’s going to happen’

Asked Tuesday morning if Senate Republicans were close to passing Trump’s big bill, Sen. Susan Collins, a key Republican vote, said: “I truly don’t know what’s going to happen.”

“I just canceled my third flight,” Collins told The Associated Press. “I’m trying to rework my schedule.”

Asked if she’ll support the bill, Collins said she continues to have a “lot of serious reservations about the bill.”

Local officials prepare for Trump’s arrival in the Florida Everglades

They were standing by the entrance of the airport in a remote stretch of the Everglades in Ochopee, Florida, where Trump is expected to tour a new migrant detention site.

Media vans and other vehicles were parked along the highway lined by cypress trees as they waited for the president’s arrival.

All eyes on Alaska’s Sen. Lisa Murkowski

It’s been 24 hours since the Senate began voting on Trump’s major bill, much of that time spent rejecting Democratic amendments as Republicans work privately to secure the necessary votes to pass it.

With a 53-47 majority, Republicans can afford to lose only three votes — Vice President JD Vance holds the power to break a tie.

All eyes are on Murkowski, a Republican who’s emerged as the pivotal swing vote in the chamber. On Tuesday morning, she spent over an hour in deep conversation with fellow Republicans on the Senate floor as speculation swirled about how she might vote.

How some Republicans are looking to amend Trump’s big bill

Sen. Susan Collins of Maine had proposed bolstering the $25 billion proposed rural hospital fund to $50 billion, offset with a higher tax rate on those earning more than $25 million a year, but her amendment failed.

And Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski tried to secure provisions to spare people in her state from some food stamp cuts, which appeared to be accepted, while also working to beef up federal reimbursements to hospitals in Alaska and others states, that failed to comply with parliamentary rules.

Conservative Senate Republicans insisting on a vote on their plan for health care cuts, including Rick Scott of Florida, Mike Lee of Utah, Ron Johnson of Wisconsin and Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming, filed into Senate Leader John Thune’s office for a near-midnight meeting.

Trump says New Yorkers would be ‘crazy’ to elect Zohran Mamdani as mayor

Trump called the Democrat a “communist” and said, “the last thing we need is a communist.”

Mamdani claimed victory over former Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on election night last week in the Democratic mayoral primary. Final results will be announced Tuesday.

The 33-year-old democratic socialist and New York state assemblyman would be the city’s first Muslim mayor and its first of Indian American descent if elected.

The Republican president, who grew up in New York, also mentioned Mamdani’s campaign promise to open government-run grocery stores.

Trump said that if New Yorkers elect Mamdani as the next mayor, “I think they’re crazy.”

Trump has advice on running away from alligators

The president is visiting a new immigration detention facility in the Florida Everglades that’s been nicknamed “Alligator Alcatraz.” While leaving the White House, a reporter asked Trump if the idea was for any escaping migrants to get attacked by wildlife.

“I guess that’s the concept,” he said. “This is not a nice business.”

Then Trump joked that “we’re going to teach them how to run away from an alligator if they escape prison.”

“Don’t run in a straight line. Run like this,” and he moved his hand in a zigzag motion. “And you know what? Your chances go up about 1%.”

Trump responds to Elon Musk’s criticism of tax cut and spending bill

Trump said the billionaire could lose a lot more than the electrical vehicle subsidies that would be eliminated if the measure becomes law.

“We might have to put DOGE on Elon,” Trump told reporters as he left the White House for a trip to Florida. “DOGE is the monster that might have to go back and eat Elon.”

DOGE is the Department of Government Efficiency. Trump put Musk in charge of DOGE to cut government spending. Musk owns an electric vehicle company and a space company and has lucrative federal government contracts.

Senate strikes AI provision from GOP bill after uproar from the states

The proposal to deter states from regulating artificial intelligence for a decade was soundly defeated in the Senate on Tuesday, thwarting attempts to insert the measure into President Trump’s big bill of tax breaks and spending cuts.

The Senate voted 99-1 to strike the AI provision from the legislation after weeks of criticism from both Republican and Democratic governors and state officials.

Originally proposed as a 10-year ban on states doing anything to regulate AI, lawmakers later tied it to federal funding so that only states that backed off on AI regulations would be able to get subsidies for broadband internet or AI infrastructure.

Senate ‘vote-o-rama’ for Trump’s big bill already among longest-running in modern times

The all-night session has been grinding on for nearly 24 hours, having started at roughly 9:30 a.m. on Monday.

Senators have voted on more than three dozen amendments so far. More voting is likely.

The marathon voting session is part of the cumbersome process Republicans are using to try and pass the bill with a simple majority.

Republicans are letting the process drag on as they try to lock up last-minute agreements to push the bill to passage. For now, the Senate floor is at a standstill.