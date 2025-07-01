TinCaps Shortstop Selected for 2025 MLB All Star Futures Game

Fort Wayne, IN (WOWO) – Number 3 overall prospect in the MLB, Leo De Vries, has been selected to play in Major League Baseball’s 2025 All-Star Futures Game. The Game will be held on Saturday, July 12, with first pitch at 4:10 p.m. ET at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia, the home of the Atlanta Braves.

De Vries becomes the fourth active TinCaps player to appear in the Futures Game, just behind the Padres’ number 2 prospect, catcher Ethan Salas, who represented Fort Wayne last year. 2022 marked the year Fort Wayne had some recognition in the game, with outfielder Robert Hassell, followed by Jackson Merrill in 2023.

The TinCaps are one of only two teams out of 30 at the High-A level to have had a player selected for this showcase each year since 2022.

De Vries takes the title of the top prospect in the Padres organization, and the 18-year-old shortstop is the youngest switch-hitting shortstop at the High-A level after moving up from single-A Lake Elsinore at the beginning of this season. He is also the highest-ranked prospect in his international prospect class, with MLB.com projecting he’ll be with the Padres by 2027.

The Azua, Dominican Republic Native, came out of the gate swinging, starting his season by being named the Midwest League’s player of the month for April after playing only 19 out of 23 games with the TinCaps. De Vries also earned the title of player of the week back-to-back in the same month, becoming just the fifth TinCap player to win Player of the Month since the award began in 2013. He ended April with an impressive record with an 8 game on-base streak, going 14-29 with four doubles, two triples, and three home runs.

De Vries’ signature moment of the season so far came on the road at Lansing. On April 22, “El Mutante” went 5-for-5 with a single, a double, a triple, a sacrifice fly, and two home runs, completing the third cycle in franchise history. The TinCaps have won 7 of their last 11 games, and De Vries has been an impactful part of the team.

The coaching staff for the National League includes several Atlanta Braves legends. Managed by Hall of Famer Chipper Jones, the staff includes Tyler Flowers, Tim Hudson, Andruw Jones, Nick Markakis, and Peter Moylan.

Take the whole family out to Parkview Field to see De Vries and the rest of your Fort Wayne TinCaps back home for a three-game series against the Lansing Lugnuts before they’re back on the road to finish the series in Lansing. Tickets are available online through TinCaps.com or by calling 260-482-6400, or head on up to the Parkview Field Ticket Office.