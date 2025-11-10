November 10, 2025
Senate Shows Signs of Progress Toward Ending Government Shutdown

by Macy Gray0
Original Photo: "Congress" by EFF Photos, some rights reserved

WASHINGTON (WOWO) — The Senate took a step forward Sunday toward ending the government shutdown, now in its 40th day, as eight Democrats crossed the aisle to join Republicans on a revised plan to reopen the government.

The bipartisan effort, which includes a package of spending bills, marks the first major movement since talks began. Senators crossing over included Angus King of Maine, John Fetterman of Pennsylvania, Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada, and Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin of Illinois, among others.

Speaking to Fox News, Sen. King said, “The question was, does the shutdown further the goal of achieving some needed support for the extension of the tax credits? We judged that it will not.” Meanwhile, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer criticized the compromise, arguing it doesn’t address the healthcare crisis or guarantee a deal on expiring Obamacare subsidies.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune emphasized that a vote on the healthcare subsidies will still take place, though any legislation on that issue may not pass. Lawmakers hope the modified plan will fund the government until late January and give Congress time to complete the remaining spending bills.

While Sunday’s votes signal potential progress, the legislation must still clear the House and secure full Senate approval before President Trump can sign it into law.

