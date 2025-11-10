Van Buren Woman Killed in Early Morning Crash in Huntington County

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — A 24-year-old woman from Van Buren was killed early Saturday morning after her pickup truck crashed and overturned in rural Huntington County.

Authorities say Skyla Michelle Bryant was driving a 2012 Dodge Ram south on South Wayne Road around 1 a.m. when she lost control near the 10,700 block of State Road 218. Investigators believe she was traveling at a high rate of speed when the truck left the road, hit a mailbox, and overcorrected before sliding nearly 1,000 feet, overturning, and striking several trees.

Bryant, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected and pinned under the vehicle. Despite life-saving efforts from first responders, she died at the scene.

An autopsy confirmed she died from multiple blunt force injuries, and the Huntington County Coroner ruled her death accidental. Investigators say both speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash.

The coroner’s office extended its condolences to Bryant’s family and friends. The Huntington County Sheriff’s Department, Indiana State Police, and multiple local fire and EMS agencies assisted at the scene.