Senator Todd Young On Shipbuilding In The US

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — On Wednesday, Young released a statement saying the president understands the need to build more ships here in the US.

The senator says the executive order “recognizes the urgent need for a comprehensive approach to reinvigorate the U.S. shipbuilding and maritime industries, sharing the same goals as the SHIPS for America Act.”

Young says the nation’s maritime industry and shipbuilding capacity have “dangerously lagged behind” over the years, allowing China to get ahead and pose a serious threat over the oceans.

Young was a co-author of the bipartisan SHIPS for America Act in December of last year, which is expected to be reintroduced in the coming weeks