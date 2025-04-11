April 11, 2025
Indiana News

Trump Receives Open Invite To Indy 500

by David Scheie0
Will Power, of Australia, drives into Turn 2 during qualifying for the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Sunday, May 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

WASHINGTON, (WOWO) — President Donald Trump received an open invitation from Roger Penske to attend the Indianapolis 500.

On Wednesday, Trump hosted several Team Penske racing champions at the White House, including two-time Indy 500 winner Josef Newgarden.

Penske, owner of IndyCar and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, was also present as Trump congratulated the drivers.

During the event, Trump praised Penske and suggested he may attend the race.

“What you’ve done in Indianapolis, with the track and everything, is really incredible,” Trump said. “People tell me it’s amazing, I’ll have to get there, maybe this year.”

Related posts

Double the Fines if You Park in Disabled Spaces

Kayla Blakeslee

Gov. Holcomb open to special session after chaotic finale

AP News

Amber Pasztor found competent, pleads guilty to murdering her kids

Kayla Blakeslee

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.