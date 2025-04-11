Trump Receives Open Invite To Indy 500

WASHINGTON, (WOWO) — President Donald Trump received an open invitation from Roger Penske to attend the Indianapolis 500.

On Wednesday, Trump hosted several Team Penske racing champions at the White House, including two-time Indy 500 winner Josef Newgarden.

Penske, owner of IndyCar and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, was also present as Trump congratulated the drivers.

During the event, Trump praised Penske and suggested he may attend the race.

“What you’ve done in Indianapolis, with the track and everything, is really incredible,” Trump said. “People tell me it’s amazing, I’ll have to get there, maybe this year.”