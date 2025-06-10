Serial Bank Robber

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police said they’ve arrested a man responsible for a string of robberies at the same bank.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, IMPD said officers were called to the bank in the 4300 block of East 10th Street near North Gladstone Avenue on Monday. Dispatch told officers that the suspect, later identified as Dewayne Moss, had robbed the same bank on two previous occasions.

Upon arrival, IMPD officers said a second holdup alarm was coming from a nearby business. Investigators moved there and found Moss leaving the building. He immediately fled on foot, but was quickly caught.

Moss was taken into custody on preliminary charges of robbery and attempted robbery. Final charging decisions are expected to come from the Marion County prosecutor.