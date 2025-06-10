Travel Ban Protesters

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — Dozens of demonstrators took to the Indianapolis International Airport Monday evening to rally against President Donald Trump’s latest travel ban.

After going into effect earlier this week, the travel ban bars nationals of 12 countries from entering the United States and partially restricts those from another seven.

The group of protestors gathered outside the airport, joining a nationwide wave of protests made up of people who have called the travel ban racist, discriminatory and unjust. The ACLU of Indiana helped organize the rally.

Mary Shepherd, an advocated for immigrant rights, said immigrants add so much to our lives.

“Why do we want to get rid of them,” she asked.

Eli Morey is a member of the Answer Coalition. He believes the Trump administration is only putting out the ban as a distraction from bad foreign policy overall.

“It’s not about keeping us safe, and in some way, is political theatre to distract from Trump’s terrible policies that affect working families across the U.S,” he said to WISH-TV. “A lot of the countries that are on the list are countries that are suffering from U.S. foreign policy and U.S. imperialism.”

Organizers said they expect to put on more public demonstrations across the state to speak out about the policy.