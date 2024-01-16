Several Hoosiers Are Owed Back Wages Per U.S. Department of Labor

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WOWO): More than 1,600 workers in Indiana are owed more than $1.2 million in back wages, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

Much of that money is sitting unclaimed due to an inability to locate the people who earned the money. These are employees who change jobs, addresses, or even names. — or they end up on the list because employers fail to keep contact information.

The Labor Department has a new “Workers Owed Wages” website for people to find out if they are owed any back wages, which you can find by clicking here.