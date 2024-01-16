January 16, 2024
Indiana NewsLocal News

Several Hoosiers Are Owed Back Wages Per U.S. Department of Labor

by WOWO News0
(Photo Supplied/Indiana News Service)

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WOWO):  More than 1,600 workers in Indiana are owed more than $1.2 million in back wages, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

Much of that money is sitting unclaimed due to an inability to locate the people who earned the money. These are employees who change jobs, addresses, or even names. — or they end up on the list because employers fail to keep contact information.

The Labor Department has a new “Workers Owed Wages” website for people to find out if they are owed any back wages, which you can find by clicking here.

Related posts

Mercer County deputies travel to Las Vegas after inmate fails to return from furlough release

Brooklyne Beatty

4 Indiana cities seek dismissal of LGBT protections lawsuit

AP News

IU Health Plans Cutting 800 Jobs at Hospitals

Kayla Blakeslee

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.