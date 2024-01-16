December Sees Good Numbers For Indiana Gaming Industry

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): December was a healthy month for Indiana’s casinos and sportsbooks. Analysts from PlayIndiana.com tell Inside Indiana Business that a nine-month decline in casino revenue was snapped, and the state saw a second month of record sports wagers.

In December, the Indiana Gaming Commission reported $503.1 million stemming from sportsbooks, which is the second-highest monthly handle since sports betting was legalized in 2019. November 2023 had the highest-ever handle at $513.6 million.

Indiana casinos were not as lucky as sportsbooks. Through most of 2023, monthly revenues were not meeting year-over-year numbers but December’s $192.7 million in adjusted gross revenue meant the state’s casinos ended their nine-month streak of year-over-year declines seeing just a $33,000+ increase over December 2022.