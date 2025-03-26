Severe Weather Potential This Weekend

STATEWIDE, (WOWO) — Not only will rain and high wind gusts be a factor all throughout the week in Indiana, there’s also a possibility for severe weather this weekend.

“The rain chances start to increase even more as we move towards Thursday and into the weekend. It looks rather rainy with another system that’s pushing into the area,” said Greg Melo, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

Melo says there is still a lot of uncertainty with that system and they’ll know more as the weekend approaches.

“This will be a strong low-pressure system. When we get a low-pressure system that moves in, we get a lot of moisture that moves northward and we’re also going to warm up as we get into the weekend, so there will be lots of energy for thunderstorms,” said Melo.

As for temperatures, Melo expects those to warm up throughout the week into the 50s. Most places will get highs into the 70s on Friday.

“It’s the time of year where severe weather ramps up. It’s tornado season, so make sure you and your family have a severe weather plan,” said Melo.