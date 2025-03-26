Adams Central Community Schools Superintendent Sentenced

MONROE, Ind. (WOWO) — Adams Central Community Schools Superintendent Joel Mahaffey, who was caught driving under the influence, received a sentence last week.

On March 17, Mahaffey was sentenced to 60 days in jail, with 56 days suspended.

He had already served two days and only has two more to serve.

Additionally, he received 180 days of probation.

Mahaffey was recently pulled over by a Markle police officer for failing to fully stop at a stop sign.

Court documents show a BAC of .115, and Mahaffey acknowledged his job might be in jeopardy.