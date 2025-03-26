Billboard Ban Debate

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — Should Indiana ban billboards advertising marijuana? Lawmakers are debating that question, since pot is still illegal in the state.

The discussion popped up in the Senate’s Homeland Security and Transportation Committee as part of a proposed change to House Bill 1390. The amendment would ban billboards from advertising any illegal product, including marijuana.

State Representative Jim Pressel (R-District 20) is pushing for the change, saying he sees plenty of billboards in his area promoting dispensaries just across the Michigan border.

“We’ve got billboards everywhere saying, ‘Come to my store and buy this,’” Pressel said. “We even have trucks with mobile billboards parking near parks. That sends a mixed message, making it seem like marijuana is legal here, which it’s not.”

But not everyone agrees. Opponents from the advertising industry argue this is government overreach. Blair Englehart, who’s been in the business for decades, said the state shouldn’t be picking “winners and losers” in advertising. Others pointed out that anyone with a smartphone can look up dispensaries in seconds, making billboards less of a factor.

Some suggested a middle ground—maybe limiting where the billboards can go instead of banning them altogether. Pressel pushed back, citing a Mississippi court case that ruled the First Amendment doesn’t protect ads for illegal products.

Critics warn that if Indiana moves forward with the ban, it could lead to lawsuits.