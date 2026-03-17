Severe Weather Preparedness: Flash Floods

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO)- Fort Wayne has three rivers surrounding the city and a lot of us who grew up here are so used to getting flash flood warnings on our phones that we occasionally dismiss them as just another day.

Dismissing these warnings can be extremely dangerous.

Flash flooding is one of the most dangerous and fast-developing weather hazards in the United States, and communities across northeastern Indiana, including Fort Wayne, can be particularly vulnerable when intense storms move through the region.

Flash floods occur when heavy rainfall overwhelms the ground’s ability to absorb water or exceeds the capacity of drainage systems, causing water levels to rise rapidly in streets, creeks and low-lying areas. Unlike traditional river flooding, which can develop over hours or days, flash floods can form within minutes of a storm.

In urban areas such as Fort Wayne, paved roads, parking lots and buildings limit how much water can soak into the ground. During intense storms, runoff flows quickly into storm drains and nearby waterways, sometimes leading to temporary flooding in neighborhoods and along roadways.

Meteorologists say flash flooding typically occurs when a storm produces large amounts of rain in a short period of time. When the soil is already saturated from earlier rainfall, the risk increases because the ground cannot absorb additional water.

Several geographic features also influence flood risk in northeastern Indiana. The region sits within the watershed of the St. Joseph River and the St. Marys River, which meet in downtown Fort Wayne to form the Maumee River. During heavy rain, smaller creeks and drainage channels can swell quickly and feed into these larger rivers.

If rainfall continues or moves repeatedly over the same area, waterways may rise enough to spill out of their banks and flood nearby roads or properties.

Cities often face additional challenges during heavy storms because drainage infrastructure must handle large volumes of runoff within a short time. Storm drains, retention ponds and underground pipes are designed to move water away from streets and homes, but they can become overwhelmed when rainfall is unusually intense.

Local officials in Fort Wayne have undertaken several stormwater improvement projects in recent years aimed at reducing flood risks in neighborhoods prone to repeated flooding. These projects often involve widening drainage channels, expanding stormwater storage areas and upgrading aging sewer infrastructure.

Such efforts are part of a broader strategy to manage stormwater as severe weather events become more frequent in many parts of the Midwest.

Emergency management officials warn that flash floods can develop quickly and may catch residents off guard, especially at night or during rapidly moving storms.

The National Weather Service advises residents to monitor weather alerts and avoid driving through flooded roads. Even a small amount of moving water can be powerful enough to stall or sweep away a vehicle.

Low-lying roads, underpasses and areas near creeks are especially vulnerable during flash flooding events. Authorities say the safest response when encountering a flooded roadway is to turn around and find an alternate route.

Flash flooding can occur at any time of year but is most common during the spring and summer months when thunderstorms produce intense rainfall. In Indiana, storms fueled by warm, moist air from the Gulf of Mexico often generate heavy downpours capable of triggering sudden flooding.

Forecasters say understanding how flash floods develop, and recognizing the warning signs, can help residents respond quickly and reduce the risk of injury or damage when severe storms strike.