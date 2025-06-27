Sheep Mow And Fertilize Solar Fields

HUNTERTOWN, Ind. (WOWO) — A local sheep producer in Huntertown has released a flock of sheep and lambs on Northeastern REMC’s solar field to keep them cool in the shade.

Leaders say this combines solar power generation with agricultural opportunities, known as agrivoltaics.

The project, led by Zach Warner and NREMC’s team, is supposed to support efficient land use by allowing the sheep to graze vegetation and enrich the soil naturally.

The partnership aims to expand the program to other solar fields in the future, providing a sustainable and innovative approach to land management.