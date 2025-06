NATIONAL, (WOWO) — The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the mattresses fail to meet the federal government’s open flame flammability requirements and could result in serious injury or death.

The mattresses were sold by Crayan exclusively on Amazon.

The 10-and 12-inch twin, full, queen, and king sizes were sold from July 2022 to June of last year.

If you own one, you’re advised to stop using it immediately and contact Crayan for a full refund.