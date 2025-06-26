June 26, 2025
Indiana News

BMV Scams Come To Indiana

by David Scheie0
scam, dating scam, dating fraud, fraud, money, online scammer, scammer, cartoon, internet, crime, hacking, criminal, fake identity, identity, technology, stealing, communication

STATEWIDE, (WOWO) — These deceptive texts threaten recipients with punitive action for outstanding tickets, but the BMV has clarified they do not send SMS messages regarding penalties.

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita emphasized that the scam’s goal is to steal personal and financial information.

The updated scam messages threaten consequences such as suspension of registration and driving privileges, additional fees, prosecution, and negative credit impacts.

Ohio and Michigan residents have been receiving them as well.

Anyone who receives such texts should ignore and report them, to authorities.

Related posts

Splatter Expert Testifies in Ex-Trooper’s Trial

Kayla Blakeslee

Indiana legislation could hold back 3rd graders who can’t read

AP News

Company scraps plan for Indiana immigrant detention center

AP News

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.