BMV Scams Come To Indiana

STATEWIDE, (WOWO) — These deceptive texts threaten recipients with punitive action for outstanding tickets, but the BMV has clarified they do not send SMS messages regarding penalties.

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita emphasized that the scam’s goal is to steal personal and financial information.

The updated scam messages threaten consequences such as suspension of registration and driving privileges, additional fees, prosecution, and negative credit impacts.

Ohio and Michigan residents have been receiving them as well.

Anyone who receives such texts should ignore and report them, to authorities.