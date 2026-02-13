February 13, 2026
Shooting at South Carolina State University Leaves Two Dead

by Macy Gray0
Two people were killed and at least one other was injured in a campus shooting Thursday at South Carolina State University.

The university confirmed the incident in a statement, adding that the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating the shooting.

The identities of the victims and the condition of the wounded person have not been released.

South Carolina State University

Two people were killed and at least one other was injured in a shooting at South Carolina State University on Feb. 12. (Jacob Boomsma via Getty images)

The campus remains on lockdown as of 1 a.m.

The university’s Department of Public Safety is being assisted by the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety and the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office in patrolling on and around the campus.

The shooting happened at Hugine Suites, a student residency hall on South Carolina State University's campus in Orangeburg, S.C., on Thursday night, the university said.

The shooting happened at Hugine Suites, a student residency hall on South Carolina State University’s campus in Orangeburg, S.C., on Thursday night, the university said. (Google Maps)

Friday classes have been canceled, the university said, and counselors are available for students.

