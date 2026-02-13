FBI Searches Columbus Home in Hailey Buzbee Case

COLUMBUS, OH (WOWO) The FBI’s Evidence Response Team searched the Victorian Village home of Tyler Thomas on Wednesday in connection with the disappearance of 17-year-old Hailey Buzbee from Fishers, Indiana.

Buzbee was reported missing on Jan. 6, and her remains were found Feb. 1 in Perry County. Investigators seized totes and bags of evidence, including deleted images showing Buzbee with items and furniture found in Thomas’ home according to WBNS.

Thomas, who previously lived in Hawaii, Kentucky, and Michigan before moving to Columbus, had been charged locally with child sexual abuse material offenses. Those charges have been replaced with federal equivalents. He has no prior criminal record and has not been charged in connection to Buzbee’s death.

During a January search by Columbus police, Thomas was questioned, and he later led investigators to Buzbee’s remains. Thomas is currently held in federal custody as the investigation continues.