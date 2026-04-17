April 17, 2026
Indiana NewsLocal News

Shot Woman Boards School Bus in Elkhart County Incident

by Brian Ford0

ELKHART, IND. (WOWO) An investigation is underway in Elkhart County after a woman with a gunshot wound boarded a school bus during a morning route, prompting a law enforcement response.

Authorities say the woman was shot at a separate location before she encountered the bus near South 6th Street and Stiver Avenue.

She then flagged down the bus and boarded while injured, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say the shooting did not occur on the school bus, despite early online speculation.

One student was on board at the time of the incident and was safely transported home.

No students or school staff were harmed.

The woman was taken to a hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing as they work to determine the circumstances leading up to the shooting and the timeline of events.

Law enforcement agencies also confirmed a related police response in South Bend tied to the same investigation, though details remain under review.

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