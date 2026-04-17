LaGrange County Cold Case Ends in Guilty Plea

Sixty-three-year-old Ricky McLatcher pleaded guilty to criminal deviate conduct and criminal confinement in connection with a 1986 abduction and sexual assault case, according to WSBT 22.

The original investigation involved multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Indiana State Police and local sheriff’s departments, but went cold after initial leads were exhausted.

Investigators later preserved DNA evidence from the case, which remained on file for years without a match.

In 2023, authorities say genetic genealogy techniques were used to reexamine the evidence and identify a potential family line connected to the DNA profile.

That analysis helped investigators narrow down a suspect, eventually leading to McLatcher’s arrest in 2025.

He was later returned to LaGrange County to face charges.

At a hearing earlier this month, McLatcher was sentenced to 42 years in prison, with 34 years to be executed.

He is also required to register as a sex offender under the terms of the sentence.

Authorities say the case demonstrates the continued use of modern forensic methods in resolving long-dormant investigations.