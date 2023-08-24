Significant Power Outages Witnessed In Fort Wayne Thursday Morning

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Officials from Indiana Michigan Power reported as many as 1700 customers were without power early Thursday morning, primarily in the Waynedale area along the Bluffton Road corridor and other select sections of South Fort Wayne. An I&M communications official tells our partners in news at 21Alive that a downed tree caused the outage that left many in the dark for over two hours. AEP officials say that they expect power to be fully restored to those areas by early afternoon Thursday.

North of Fort Wayne, leaders with Northeastern REMC say 800 customers lost power Thursday morning, just as high heat is expected to hit the area. Similar to the problems witnessed in Waynedale, a downed tree limb caused about 845 customers to lose power on Coldwater Road, south of Cedar Canyons Road and just east of Huntertown.

Officials with REMC say they do not have an ETA for restoration at this time.