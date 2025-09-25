Silver Alert Issued For 15-Year-Old

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — The IU Health Department of Public Safety is investigating the disappearance of Bobby Johnson, a 15 year old black male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 180 pounds, black hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a green hoodie, green sweatpants, and white tennis shoe.

Bobby is missing from Indianapolis, Indiana and was last seen on Thursday, September 25, 2025, at 4:31 am. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Bobby Johnson, contact the IU Health Department of Public Safety at (317) 962-8000 or 911.