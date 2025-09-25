September 25, 2025
Indiana News

Silver Alert Issued For 15-Year-Old

by David Scheie0

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — The IU Health Department of Public Safety is investigating the disappearance of Bobby Johnson, a 15 year old black male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 180 pounds, black hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a green hoodie, green sweatpants, and white tennis shoe.

Bobby is missing from Indianapolis, Indiana and was last seen on Thursday, September 25, 2025, at 4:31 am.  He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Bobby Johnson, contact the IU Health Department of Public Safety at (317) 962-8000 or 911.

Related posts

MGMT to headline Middle Waves Music Festival

Brooklyne Beatty

Allen County jail inmate dies following medical emergency

Kayla Blakeslee

Transgender inmate sues Indiana for hormone therapy

AP News

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.